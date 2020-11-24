We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams stunned fans with her latest on-trend ensemble – and it's been on our wish list for months!

The TV star looked sensational in a pair of figure-hugging vinyl leggings, which she teamed with a super-luxe cardigan from Ralph Lauren.

Sharing a 'lift selfie' with her fans on Tuesday, Vogue revealed that her designer cardi was actually a gift from her "super stylish mother-in-law".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams' amazing wardrobe transformation

"A lot of love for my cardi today! I got it from my super stylish mother-in-law for my birthday," she captioned a post on her Instagram Story.

Sadly, Vogue didn't reveal where her leggings are from, but there are so many options on the high street if you want to try the trend for yourself.

Vogue looked gorgeous in her vinyl leggings

New Look and Boohoo both have great versions, with the latter currently selling a high-waisted pair for just £12.60 in the Black Friday sale. Bargain!

Black Vinyl Leggings, £19.99, New Look

New Look's offering is a little pricier but equally as affordable at just £19.99 – you can also get them in camel or burgundy, which is our personal favourite.

Last week, Vogue stunned her fans once again, this time braving the colder weather in a pair of leather shorts.

Vogue looked great in her leather shorts

"I spend so much of my time in tracksuits and gym gear that when I get dressed up it needs to be documented," the Heart Radio star captioned a photo on Instagram, as she showed off her all-black outfit.

Vogue paired her belted leather shorts with a fitted black cashmere knit from Lucy Nagle and matching heels, ensuring she kept warm with a pair of sheer black tights.

Belted shorts, £14.99, H&M

Thanks to the Irish presenter tagging her snap, we know that her shorts are from Uterqüe – a brand loved by Queen Letizia. Although her exact design with spotted material and a gold buckle belt no longer appear to be available to shop, fans can still pick up similar alternatives for as little as £14.99 from H&M.

