Ruth Langsford wows Loose Women fans in bold M&S top

The presenter was loving the leopard print!

Grace Lindsay

Ruth Langsford wowed fans on Wednesday when she wore a bold, leopard print top from British fashion retailer Marks and Spencer for her appearance on Loose Women.

Eamonn Holmes' wife paired the printed T-shirt with a stunning red suit from Mango and some matching heels from Topshop.

She wore her hair in her signature blonde do and kept her accessories minimal, sporting some small gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth struts her stuff on the set of Loose Women

The presenter shared a clip to her social media of the colourful look, and can be seen strutting up and down in the Loose Women studio. She wore a face shield for the occasion, ensuring that she and her colleagues were staying safe during filming.

She captioned the video: "Suited & Booted for @loosewomen today! Suit from @mango Print top from @marksandspencer Heels from @topshop (old!) #wednesday #loosewomen #studiostyle #whatiwore #ootd #fashion #suit #mangofashion #marksandspencer #topshop".

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "Wow as gorgeous as ever x", while another said: "Love your suit today! Very glam!"

leopard-top

Animal print relaxed T-shirt, £7.50, Marks and Spencer

The leopard print T-shirt is still available to purchase online, and is an absolute steal at only £7.50! Leopard print is set to be a huge trend this summer, and we recommend pairing the tee with some white jeans and a pair of tan sandals for a stylish off-duty look.

Ruth has definitely been making a statement with her fashion choices as of late, and was seen on Tuesday wearing a unique geometric dress for her appearance on the ITV show.

ruth-dress

Ruth looked amazing in the geometric dress

The fabulous frock was called the Nadine Geo Midi dress and was from London-based fashion label Hobbs. It featured a stunning blue and white abstract print, with a button fastening down the front and a flattering tie waist belt.

Loose Women fans couldn’t get enough of the look, with one commenting: "Lovely dress, really suits you", while another said: "This dress looking amazing on you Ruth."

