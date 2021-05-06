We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another gorgeous outfit for style icon Holly Willoughby. Dressed to the nines for another day presenting This Morning alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield, the star sported a daring animal print dress with elegant black heels.

Taking to Instagram to share her iconic outfit of the day post, Holly looked incredible in the 'Alessi' dress from sustainable fashion brand Reformation.

"Morning Thursday... how are you? Today on @thismorning you may have guessed... we meet Prancer the Chihuahua the man hating demonic dog... not my words!"

Holly's stunning dress featured a fitted bodice with a relaxed skirt and flirty thigh slit. The daring cheetah print number was completed with elegant long sleeves and a flattering scoop neckline. As usual, Holly kept her makeup minimal and her signature blonde bob styled in a loose wave.

The star wowed in the cheetah print dress

To complete the look, the stunning mother-of-three donned a pair of classic black strappy heels from Russell & Bromley to elongate her legs.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Holly on her look. "Love this dress! WANT!" said one fan, whilst another agreed: "Love the dress. It really suits you Holly".

The star's chic dress is from one of her favourite brands, Reformation. The LA-based brand recently reached cult status after becoming a go-to destination for floaty, feminine and vintage-inspired dresses and blouses. But, Reformation doesn't just offer cute clothing, it's also known for its pledge to sew sustainability into every stitch.

Alessi Dress, £255, Reformation

Sustainable fashion might be better for the planet, but it's not always accessible for everyone. If you're a fan of the print, but not of the price tag of Holly's dress, we've located the ultimate dupe so you can rock the animal print this spring.

Sage Dalmation Print Dress, £28, Missguided

No seriously, can you tell the difference? Complete with a subtle sage tint which is the perfect colour to bring colour to your wardrobe, we think this dress is a winner!

