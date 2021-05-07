Princess Diana's rarely-seen niece Lady Eliza Spencer stuns in strapless dress for sweet photo

Fiona Ward
Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer looked beautiful in an off-shoulder strapless dress in a sweet Instagram post - see her outfit
Lady Eliza Spencer has shared a gorgeous photograph with her boyfriend Channing Millerd to mark his birthday, and we're swooning over her pretty off-shoulder dress.
The smiling photo was taken in front of a gorgeous green backdrop, with Eliza captioning it: "Happy happy Birthday to the man who has my [heart]... I am the luckiest girl to have you by my side @channingmillerd. I love you with all my heart! Have the happiest day Angel."
How sweet is that? The pair were dressed up for a friend's wedding, with Eliza wearing her beautiful nude bridesmaid's dress - which featured a ruffled strapless neckline. Her partner Channing also looked dapper in his suit and trainers.
Eliza is one of the daughters of Earl Spencer and niece to the late Princess Diana. She has a twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, and older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, who is also a model, with contracts with Dolce & Gabbana and Bvlgari. They also have a brother, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.
Both Eliza and Amelia have remained outside of the public eye for some time, although they featured on the cover of Tatler magazine in January.
Speaking of their aunt Diana's legacy, Eliza told the publication: "We always just knew her as our aunt. Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older."
Modelling loungewear alongside sister Lady Amelia
She described the Princess of Wales as "incredibly warm, maternal and loving," and added: "She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children's hearts."
Twin sisters Eliza and Amelia also posed for some gorgeous loungewear snaps on Instagram in April, modelling some cosy pieces from South African knitwear brand Unravelled. We think these two are ones to watch...