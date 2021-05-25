Ruth Langsford's figure-flattering jumper is just £50 – so be quick

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nailing business chic, Ruth Langsford just made a bold statement on Loose Women – and it's all thanks to her £50 Boden jumper. Returning to the hit ITV show on Tuesday, the presenter donned a cobalt blue V-neck from the brand, teaming it with black cropped trousers and heels.

RELATED: This is why Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford won't be on This Morning next week

Ruth looked so chic on Tuesday's episode

Fresh-faced and ready to start the day, Ruth coordinated her vibrant knit with a purple smokey eyeshadow, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lip gloss. Rocking her blow-dried bob, she kept her accessories minimal, modelling a delicate pair of silver earrings.

READ: Ruth Langsford shares emotional video with mum Joan for heartwarming reason

Eldon Jumper, £50, Boden

In love with her latest look? You can shop Ruth's exact jumper online, and it also comes in six other shades, including cherry red, ivory, navy, black, pink and a multi-coloured tropical print. Crafted from a soft cotton-blend, it's both office-worthy and weekend-ready thanks to its semi-fitted shape and gorgeous gold button cuffs.

Heading to work? Take a leaf out of Ruth's book and pair it with slim-fit trousers and heels. Going for a more casual vibe? Just imagine how chic this jumper would look with mom jeans, crisp white trainers and a crossbody bag.

Clearly a bestseller, the 'Eldon Jumper' has already received a number of glowing five-star reviews:

"Just love this sweater. Functional, elegant, stylish, very flattering and so, so comfy. It's my new uniform," wrote one happy customer. "Have bought several in different colours, very flattering," added another.

MORE: Ruth Langsford amazes fans with update to fitness journey

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford dresses up her mom jeans with glam strappy heels

Ruth often wows in her on-screen outfits, and she loves to experiment with bold colours. Earlier this month, the TV star turned to another of her favourite high street brands, layering a bright pink blazer from Zara over a navy silk blouse – and we're loving the colour combo.

After presenting Loose Women, Ruth tends to round off each week with an appearance on QVC and on Thursday she stepped out in jeans, a T-shirt and a blazer polished off with strappy heels.

Many fans were quick to ask Ruth about her pretty sandals, with one writing: "Ruth you always have lovely shoes, where are your sandals from?" And another adding: "Would love to have your leopard trainers, and also where did you get the sandals from!"

We reckon the presenter's heels are the Carvela 'Karmen' style, which we've spotted at online outlet Shoeaholics for £59, reduced from £109.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.