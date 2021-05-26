Holly Willoughby is the epitome of summertime chic in gingham midi dress The This Morning star has worn yet another winning look!

Holly Willoughby looked every inch the summertime princess in her chic gingham midi dress – and we cannot wait to get our hands on her outfit too! Sharing a gorgeous snapshot of herself on Instagram, the This Morning presenter worked the camera as she posed in her stunning number from FRANKS London.

With her peroxide blonde tresses left loose above her shoulders, Holly - who is known for her iconic outfit of the day posts on Instagram - styled her chic outfit with a pair of nude suede heels and subtle makeup.

The 'Michelle' dress, which retails at £190, is a one-off piece from the London-based designer. Giving Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz vibes, the figure-flattering number features a bold blue gingham print and has puff three quarter length sleeves.

Holly Willoughby's gingham dress retails at £190, FRANKS London

It also boasts a high neckline, A-line skirt and is cinched in at the waist – certainly a fabulous option for the summer!

If you can't grab Holly's exact outfit, then turn to River Island for their almost identical blue textured, gingham wrap midi dress – and it will only set you back £40!

Blue Textured Gingham Wrap Midi Dress, £40, River Island

The design was a huge hit among Holly's fans. "Oh Holly, what a vision! Simply stunning," remarked one fan, while another said: "Oh my god it's my dress!!! You look wonderful." A third post read: "Getting Dorothy vibes from this gorgeous dress!!"

It's not the first time Holly has rocked gingham print. Earlier this month, the TV star brought sunshine to our screens by wearing a stunning yellow dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite high street brands, L.K.Bennett.

