Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS drop is so cozy she covered her Lamborghini in the fabric

It seems like every time we turn around, there’s a new SKIMS launch, and we’re loving it. On the heels of her neon and Silk Skims drops, Kim Kardashian is launching another new set of SKIMS and this one is perfect for lounging at home this summer.

The brand’s popular Cozy collection is getting an update with two new styles for the New Cozy collection: a Cozy knit cropped T-shirt and a Cozy knit halter bra top. Both come in six colors - bone, aqua, rose clay, camel, smoke, and onyx, and have the comfiest fabric for those moments when you want to kick back at home.

And the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated the upcoming Monday launch by covering her Lamborghini in the fabric.

Kim matched her Lambo in the SKIMS cropped Cozy t-shirt and matching pants in the bone colorway

Kim shared photos on Instagram of herself over the weekend striking poses on the car wearing the cropped Cozy t-shirt and halter top with matching pants and shorts from the collection.

Kim covered her Lamborghini in the SKIMS cozy fabric - inside and out

Aside from the new cropped t-shirt and halter bra top, the other styles in the Cozy collection are getting a restock, which means the Cozy knit pullover, joggers, tank, short, robe, pant, and bralette will all be back in stock when the New Cozy collection launches on Monday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

We tracked down the new styles and some of our other faves from the Cozy collection on SKIMS.

Cozy Knit Halter Bra Top, $48, SKIMS

Cozy Knit Cropped T-Shirt, $58, SKIMS

Cozy Knit Pant, $88, SKIMS

Cozy Knit Short, $58, SKIMS

Cozy Knit Bralette, $48, SKIMS

Per usual with SKIMS pieces, the new halter top, cropped t-shirt, and other styles can double as looks to wear outside of the home too, which Kim demonstrated in her snaps.

“KIMMY HAD A LITTLE LAMB-BO!!! OMG isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever??? A new lambo w everything @skims cozy fabric! We’re coming out [with] new Cozy styles soon! Get cozy in 6 colors and sizes XXS-5X on Monday, 06.14 at 9AM PT on SKIMS.COM and join the waitlist now for early access to shop,” she captioned her post.

Kim wore the new Cozy halter top with the brand's matching joggers in the bone hue

Fans went wild over the new looks - and Kim’s SKIMS Cozy ride, with Amelia Gray writing, "Oh my god I need it all." Another follower chimed in, "Omg so cute and cozy," while an additional fan added "Omg stop it. I absolutely love this."

We’re loving the new SKIMS Cozy drop too and can’t wait for it to drop tomorrow.

