Shania Twain, 55, looks unreal in corset and fishnets as fans react The country singer shared a throwback video on Instagram

Shania Twain left her fans very impressed after she shared a throwback video that saw her don a pair of fishnet tights and a corset.

The country singer looked unreal in her eye-catching outfit, which she also teamed with a black silky mini skirt, open white shirt and a top hat.

Shania was reminiscing about her hit song Life's About To Get Good, sharing a snippet of the music video which sees her suddenly change from a plain white top and floral pants into her racier getup.

Captioning the clip, the 55-year-old penned: "Four years of Life's About To Get Good. This song is a personal reminder to myself that life is beautiful!

"It can be full of pain but it can also be full of joy, you just gotta keep going and enjoy every moment while you have the chance."

While her fans appeared to be in complete agreement over her heartfelt message, many couldn't help but compliment the singer on her stunning appearance.

Shania looked incredible in her risque outfit

"You look so beautiful and young looking!" exclaimed one. A second said: "Beautiful as ever," and a third simply added: "Gorgeous!"

Shania's throwback comes after she recently delighted her fans when she announced a new Las Vegas residency and showed off the official poster for it on Instagram.

She wore a tasseled blue crop top with low-slung mesh pants in the image which certainly wowed.

Shania announced her Las Vegas residency in May

Shania opened up about her residency to People magazine and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful."

