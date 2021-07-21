Martine McCutcheon shows off her toned legs in £21 gingham mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon is currently on her first long holiday abroad in years and although she is enjoying family time and basking in the sun – she's still delighting fans with pictures on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a supportive message with her followers following the lifting of the restrictions on Monday - but all fans could talk about was her choice of dress.

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon delights fans with mini dress

"I've got to that time with it all... With the propaganda, the reality & everything in between. Being away, reflecting and seeing people so responsible but relaxed & happy has been good for my soul. Stay safe, use your common sense and let's get on with this show of life. #achangeisasgoodasarest #besafe #nojudgementzone #behappy #dowhatsrightforyou #sendinglove #theshowmustgoon How are you feeling about things now? Xxxxxx," she wrote alongside a boomerang of herself next to a graffiti mural that had the sentence 'The show must go on" drawn on it.

Fans thanked her for the encouraging words but were keen to find out where she had bought her gorgeous gingham mini dress, which perfectly highlighted her toned legs.

"Love ur dress where's it from?" asked one, whilst a second added: "Loving your dress!"

Martine was quick to reveal that it was from Nastygal and that sizes were still available – making fans rush straight to the website.

Indeed, the cute puff sleeve tiered smock dress is still available in all sizes and discounted from £30 to £21.

Martine and her family have gone away for two weeks

Martine has worn an array of stunning outfits during her holiday, which is sadly coming to an end soon. On Monday she shared a clip of herself and son Rafferty and asked fans: "How is the sunshine in the UK? I hear it's marvellous! Anyone know how long it's due to last for as I'm back soon! X."

