Nailing the tonal trend, Jane Moore just stepped out in the chicest all blue outfit for Friday's episode of Loose Women. Teaming a pastel blouse by Reiss with ocean blue trousers from Cefinn, the presenter looked effortlessly cool as she accessorised with her favourite Adidas trainers and silver jewellery.

Rocking her signature sleek bob, Jane kept her makeup fresh and dewy, combining a smokey eyeshadow with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss – stunning.

Jane's all blue outfit certainly made a statement

Feeling inspired? Priced at £148, Jane's sky blue blouse is cut from a luxuriously, lightweight fabric and it features an open neckline as well as contemporary, graphic lace panelling. Also available in white, the brand recommends styling it with jeans and sandals for the perfect off-duty look.

Blue Lace Blouse, £148, Reiss

Unfortunately, Jane's trousers have already sold out, but you can still shop her exact slim-fit pair in different colours, including mint green, navy, cream and black. Of course, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, Marks & Spencer is selling a similar pair for £35. Falling to a flattering ankle-grazer length, they're fitted with side pockets and belt loops.

Blue Slim Fit Trousers, £35, Marks & Spencer

Sharing a photo of latest look on Instagram, Jane captioned it:

"Had such a 'Friday fun' @loosewomen show today with @kayeadamsofficial @nadiasawalha @1judilove A great way to start the weekend. This Sunday, I was supposed to be flying off to France but then they introduced the "amber plus" nonsense so I'm staying home in the rain instead. However, when I DO eventually go somewhere hot, this gorgeous top from @reiss would be perfect for lunch or dinner by the beach. Trousers by @cefinnstudio and @adidas trainers. Are you planning to go abroad? Go on, make me jealous! #holidays #beach #top @mothershoppers."

Delighting fans, Jane received a number of compliments from her 135k followers. "You look gorgeous, love your hair too," wrote one. "Love the pale blue," added another.

