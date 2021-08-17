Holly Willoughby only ever wears these sunglasses - and Kate Middleton loves them too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge share a number of favourite fashion brands, and it turns out they even shop for the same sunglasses! Taking to Instagram to share a number of glamorous snaps, the This Morning star often poses in her statement tinted Ray-Bans, and Kate Middleton would certainly approve.

Holly wore her Ray-Bans to Wimbledon in July

Both Holly and Kate are fans of the classic Wayfarer style – a sleek and elegant frame that suits most face types and is infinitely versatile. Easily paired with a summer wedding outfit or a casual t-shirt and jeans combo, they're the ultimate accessory.

Wayfarer Sunglasses, £185, Ray-Bans

Since launching in 1952, Wayfarers have gained a cult following among celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Kaia Gerber and Karlie Kloss. With prices starting from £104.80, the full range features a number of colour combinations and a wide choice of lenses, so you can customise your sunnies to match your personal sense of style.

Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, was £99.83 NOW £89, Amazon

Of course, if you're looking for a good deal, Amazon is also selling the brand's sunglasses online. Priced at £89, Amazon's choice is the black Original Wayfarers complete with tinted green lenses – and they're so chic. Reduced in the sale, we'd recommend acting fast and adding them to basket ASAP.

Holly and Kate both swear by the classic Wayfarer frames

Most recently, Holly donned her all-black pair to attend a tennis match at Wimbledon in July. Teaming her favourite frames with a stunning green spotted dress by Reformation, espadrilles from Mango, and a cream croc handbag from Mulberry, the TV star gave off serious Kate Middleton vibes.

The Duchess has been wearing her tortoiseshell Wayfarers to Wimbledon for years, and the 2021 tennis championship was no exception. Appearing alongside her husband, Prince William, for day 12 of the big event, Kate also rocked the colour of the moment – bright green – as she coordinated her fit-and-flare dress by Emilia Wickstead with her Ray-Bans.

