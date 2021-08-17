Shop Making The Cut winner Andrea Pitter's designs on Amazon - and yes THAT sequin jumpsuit is in stock The runners-up designs are available too.

There are jumpsuits and then there is the only jumpsuit you need in your closet right now - and Making the Cut season two winner Andrea Pitter’s design is that one.

The fashion designer's Pantora sequin utility jumpsuit is topped with a tiger print and has a removable, figure-flattering self-tie belt that cinches at the waist. It’s a total showstopper and one of the looks Andrea produced that made jaws drop when one of her models strolled down the runway in it.

RELATED: Amazon shoppers are all saying the same thing about this hot pink dress

The catwalker teamed it with a fierce pair of heels, and it's the perfect way to complete the look.

Andrea celebrated with hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn after winning Making the Cut season two

The jumpsuit was so popular on the show that it’s already selling out fast, so don’t miss it if you dreamed of having it in your closet when you saw it on the illuminated catwalk.

Pantora Marina Tiger Print Jumpsuit, £265.24/$368.92, Amazon

The jumpsuit was one of many of Andrea's looks that we swooned over.

We also fell head over heels for her yellow asymmetrical wrap dress, which also comes in black.

MORE: Making The Cut's modern wedding dress is now available to buy on Amazon - shop the winning look

In addition to Andrea’s designs, runners-up Gary Graham and Andrea Salazar, also have gorgeous ensembles available at the Amazon Making the Cut Store.

There are so many amazing designs to shop in Andrea's Amazon store!

Gary’s grunge-influenced collection includes an assortment of dresses, jackets, and tops, including the stunning Dega Dress.

Meanwhile, Seta’s six-piece collection gave us total boho-chic vibes, and we fell in love with the printed sequin tunic and white crossover bodysuit.

The store went live Tuesday, so make sure to shop these amazing looks before they’re gone.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.