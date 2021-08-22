Shania Twain congratulated following celebratory announcement The Man, I Feel Like A Woman singer has a legion of fans around the world

Shania Twain has been inundated with congratulatory messages over the weekend following her latest announcement.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Canadian country star revealed some exciting news from her study in a fun new video.

In the footage, the award-winning star looked sensational in a low-cut pink patterned dress, with her hair styled in loose waves.

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks bikini and cover-up in stunning beach video

The mom-of-one wrote alongside the post: "We're having a party to celebrate ONE YEAR of Home Now Radio!! "And for today's episode I am thrilled to be joined by my friend @thelesliejordan! Listen now, only on @applemusic."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Congrats you are amazing," while another wrote: "Shania awesome!" A third added: "Massive congratulations!"

Shania Twain looked sensational in a low-cut patterned dress in a celebratory video

Shania has been making several TV appearances in the last few weeks ahead of her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency in December.

The singer appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, where she spoke to the hosts virtually. The You're Still The One singer talked about her upcoming shows and revealed how heartbreaking and abrupt of a goodbye it was when she had to cut them short when the pandemic hit.

She also opened up about making music with her 20-year-old son Eja Lange.

The award-winning country star can't wait to return to Las Vegas

Shania has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, but sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realised she had made it, which was after her second album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

Shania kick-started her career at the age of 30

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

Shania was 30 at the time of the album's success, and she didn't have such high hopes. "I'd lived a lot of life already by the time I had my first hit," she said.

"That's kind of on the mature side when you're looking at a hit recording artist's career. It's not young… and yet there was so much that was just beginning." She was always positive though, admitting that she "never lost hope".

