Amanda Holden looks just like a cowgirl in figure-hugging denim jumpsuit

Making the most of the heatwave, Amanda Holden just stepped out in the most stunning denim jumpsuit! Giving off major cowgirl vibes in her stylish one-piece, the Heart Radio star took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a video as she sashayed in her latest desk-to-daywear look.

Amanda sashayed in her denim jumpsuit from Reiss

Turning to one of her favourite brands – Reiss, Amanda's beautiful blue jumpsuit currently retails at £178. Fitted with a striking halterneck top and a front zip fastening, this seventies inspired outfit flows into a flattering flared-leg silhouette. A perfect everyday piece, the brand recommends pairing it with an embellished clutch and heels for maximum glamour.

Denim Halterneck Jumpsuit, £178, Reiss

As for Amanda, the Britain's Got Talent star accessorised her figure-hugging jumpsuit with white heeled sandals, gold hooped earrings and a statement bangle. Wearing her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, the mum-of-two kept her makeup fresh-faced and natural, combining a brown smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

Since returning to Heart Radio this week, Amanda has been delighting fans with her bold workwear outfits, and we're feeling inspired. Making an entrance on Monday, the presenter showcased her radiant holiday glow in a chic mint green tuxedo dress from Karen Millen.

Featuring luxe leather material and statement gold buttons, Amanda's thigh-skimming number went perfectly with her tan, teamed seamlessly with a pair of strappy nude heels.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amanda Holden struts through the Heart studios in Karen Millen mini dress

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her return, Amanda penned: "I'm back", over a clip of her strutting through the hallway to take her place in the studio.

The 50-year-old looked pleased to be back at work as she beamed at the camera in her Bond-girl inspired look. Over the past few weeks, Amanda has been away on a family staycation in The Isles of Scilly.

Sharing a number of fun holiday snaps on social media, the mum-of-two spent her vacation paddleboarding and spending quality time with her daughters, Hollie and Lexi.

