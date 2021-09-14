Dannii Minogue had fans falling in love as she served as a judge on The Masked Singer, and given her outfit, it was easy to see why!

The Australian singer looked ravishing in a gorgeous leopard-print minidress, which she revealed was from MERAKI.

The eye-catching ensemble was cinched at the waist and perfectly highlighted the 49-year-old's figure.

The Jump to the Beat songstress also accessorised fiercely with a stunning necklace and ankle bracelets. Her outfit was completed with a striking pair of orange stilettos, that perfectly matched her iconic dress.

In the caption, she teased the first elimination, saying: "When I said this season would be tricky I wasn't kidding!!! All outrageous guesses welcome in the comments below. Who's going to be the first to get one???"

And if you don't know the result, look away now as it was revealed that former England footballer Vinnie Jones was revealed as Volcano.

Fans fell in love with the striking outfit

Dannii's fans took to the comments to wax lyrical about her dress. "Next level," enthused one, while a second added: "I loved your look tonight!!! How fun was the show!"

But another fan was distracted by her age-defying beauty, as they asked: "How come you're looking so young, secret please?"

Usually it's Dannii's sister Kylie who is thrilling fans with epic fashion moments, including one from last week when Kylie resembled a goddess in a flowing beach dress.

Dannii has a strong fashion game

The beautiful shot saw the star staring intently at the camera in a floaty yellow dress with effortless flowing curls in her hair. "Into the blue... in yellow!" she joked in the caption.

Unsurprisingly, the post got plenty of reaction from fans, as well as the singer's star friends.

Actress Suranne Jones simply posted a heart emoji, while Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears wrote: "What an amazing photo. Reminds me of our Jane Fonda pics."

A further fan added: "Aphrodite herself," while another wrote: "Goddess coming from the sea foam!"