Steph McGovern steps into autumn in bold new knitwear

Presenting her namesake show on Wednesday, TV star Steph McGovern quite literally brought a 'pop' of colour to our screens as she stepped out in a bold slogan jumper from Joanie. Ready for autumn, the TV star debuted her glamorous new look on Steph's Packed Lunch – and fans are loving it.

Steph looked so glamorous on Wednesday's episode of Steph's Packed Lunch

Teaming her bright aqua knit with black fitted culottes by Cos and patent cherry red stilettos from Office, the presenter looked seriously chic. Wearing her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style, Steph even opted for colour-coordinated makeup, adding a bold red lip into the mix.

Pop Slogan Jumper, £45, Joanie

Feeling inspired? You're in luck, Steph's Joanie jumper comes in three different shades – turquoise, red and pink – why not shop all three? Retailing at an affordable £45, we'd recommend acting quick, after Steph's latest appearance on the show, we can see it flying off of the virtual shelves in no time.

Wide-Leg Culottes, £59, COS

Unfortunately, the TV star's exact trousers are no longer available to shop, however, we've found a similar pair from the brand so you can recreate her full look. Priced at £59, these wide-leg culottes come in a dark navy shade. Featuring a high waistband with side ties and statement side pockets, they're uber flattering and would look effortlessly cool teamed with either trainers or heels.

VIDEO: Inside Steph McGovern's weight loss journey

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Steph wrote:

"Wide leg Wednesday……..Jumper @joanieclothing Trousers @cosstores Heels @officeshoes Hair + makeup - Dani (not on Insta) Stylist @tesswrightstylist #stephstuff."

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from fans, Steph's 47k followers were quick to praise her ensemble. "Absolutely love this look!!! You're rocking it," wrote fellow celeb, Kerry Katona. Meanwhile Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu commented: "I LOVE THIS OUTFIT." Steph's good friend Denise Van Outen was also impressed, writing: "Ya beauty," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

