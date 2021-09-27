Kate Middleton rocks off-duty shorts and trainers to hang out with her kids

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured enjoying a sunny day out with her husband Prince William and their three children at the weekend - and we're loving Kate's off-duty outfit.

In pictures published by The Sun, the family were spotted having a pub lunch in Norfolk, with proud mum Kate looking chic yet casual in a pair of beige chino shorts, a navy top and what looks like her favourite Superga trainers.

It appears the royal may even have added a new pair to her collection, since she has previously worn her classic white pair and a khaki pair with orange rubber soles - though her latest styles could well be the 'Military Green' trainer with a classic white bottom.

Superga trainers, from £11.40 / $39.17, Amazon

Of course, Kate's preferred trainers have always been poignant, since Princess Diana was also a fan of the classic style. The late royal owned a pair of navy blue Superga trainers with a white sole, worn with an Armani blazer and jeans during her memorable visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997.

Princess Diana wears Superga trainers at the Red Cross mission in 1997

As for the Duchess, she previously made two memorable appearances in her white plimsolls, attending the opening of her 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in the shoes, before also rocking them at the King's Cup Regatta in August 2019.

Kate is often pictured out wearing her Superga trainers

As for how she likes to style them, it's usually jeans and culottes that she teams with the classic pumps, though she has dressed down a tailored pair of Marks & Spencers trousers with the trainers, too.

But for her weekend day out with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it appeared to be all about comfort and ease - it looks like the family were perhaps off for a walk, too, since a backpack could also be seen in the photograph, as well as the Cambridges' family dog. How sweet is that?

