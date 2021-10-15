Victoria Beckham is the definition of spicy in her body-hugging black dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has certainly been busy teasing fans with her latest fashion launch - her 'body' collection - and she's looking pretty incredible while doing so.

The designer took to Instagram on Thursday to share another of her dresses from the line, modelling an asymmetric number with a very waist-cinching silhouette.

WATCH: Victoria shares her new body-hugging dress

Dubbing it the 'sucky sucky' dress - ahem - Victoria has shared a number of snaps in the frock, as well as a self-shot video talking about why she loves it so much.

She said: "So I'm obsessed with this dress, it's part of my new VB 'body' collection... super super flattering... it's a very tight knit that really does hold you in. I call it the 'sucky sucky' actually. Because look... it's amazing on the waist. It just really holds you in. It's everything."

Victoria teamed her dress with a Bottega Veneta clutch

Victoria chose the dress to launch her beauty line at Bergdorf Goodman, so it's clearly a favourite of hers.

To meet customers in store, she rocked the black dress with her signature nude makeup look and tousled hair, telling fans: "Big day! @victoriabeckhambeauty is now at Bergdorf Goodman! So proud of how far we've come and my wonderful team... here's to the next chapter."

She celebrated the launch of her beauty range at Bergdorf Goodman

Clearly in love with the midi, she also posed on the bar in a mystery location, tagging husband David Beckham and asking: "Where's my barman when I need him?!"

Unsurprisingly, fans responded with countless fire emojis and heart symbols, with one adding: "So pretty... and the dress is everything (as is the makeup)."

Victoria's black dress is from her new 'body' collection

We agree! We don't know much more yet about Victoria's 'body' line, except for the fact that it's launching "soon," according to the fashion star.

Talking about the orange version of her dress earlier this week, she said: "The dress is from my new line - Victoria Beckham Body. I'm obsessed! It's launching soon and I can't wait for you to see it."