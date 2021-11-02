Amanda Holden struts her stuff in slinky, silk skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has been rocking lots of neutral looks lately, but on Tuesday she switched things up for an icy blue outfit to match the cold British weather – and looked incredible.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's ultra-flattering M&S leather skirt is too gorgeous for words

The Heart Radio presenter shared a video to her social media where she could be seen strutting her stuff in a silky blue skirt from Pretty Lavish. She styled the thigh-split number with a blue roll neck from Reiss and cream knee-high boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts her stuff in beautiful blue skirt

Amanda wore her blonde hair in a sleek, straight style and sported a fresh makeup look, complete with a brown smokey eye and a nude lip.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks like Wonder Woman in knee-high boots – and woah

She kept her accessories simple, adding her trusty pair of hoop earrings to the fit, looking oh-so-glamorous for her early morning start.

Amanda Holden looked beautiful in blue on Tuesday

The 'Naomi' skirt features a split hem and ruching around the waist for a flattering fit. The website recommends dressing the skirt down with a chunky jumper for a daytime look.

Naomi skirt, £22.50, Pretty Lavish

We love Amanda's matching blue knit from Reiss. The 'Stevie' jumper is made from a cashmere blend and has a roll neck to keep you warm, as well as long sleeves and ribbed detailing.

Stevie jumper, £148, Reiss

The star has been bringing the sass with her winter wardrobe, and just yesterday she looked sensational in a pair of brown leather leggings from Sosandar.

The 50-year-old styled her leggings with a matching knitted jumper from Karen Millen and knee-high boots from Reiss. She finished off the look with a silk scarf tied around her neck, looking oh-so-chic as she posed for the camera.

Amanda looked amazing on Monday

Amanda wore her blonde hair in tightly curled waves, adding an extra touch of glamour, and sported a statement makeup look, with a black smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

We're obsessed with the chocolatey brown tones of her outfit, and cannot wait to see what the mother-of-two will wear next!

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden strikes a pose in figure-flattering pencil skirt

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.