Ruth Langsford gives surprising update on husband Eamonn Holmes following COVID diagnosis The This Morning co-hosts have been married since 2010

Presenter Ruth Langsford gave an update on her husband Eamonn Holmes' health after he recently tested positive for COVID-19 – and it was a tad unusual!

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a video of a Halloween display that the couple's beloved pet dog Maggie was sniffing with interest.

A faux gravestone saying "Trick or Treat" could be seen before Ruth panned her camera to show a plastic skeleton that appeared to have been buried, with just the head, hands and legs visible.

Ruth jokingly captioned the video with news about Eamonn.

The stylish star wrote: "Happy to say @eamonnholmes is out of isolation today! Just need to feed him up a bit to get his strength back! Thank you for all your good wishes xx."

Many of the 60-year-old's followers commented with crying-laughing emojis, with one teasing: "Hope Maggie doesn't think bones are for her."

Ruth's fans were glad to hear Eamonn is feeling better

A second wrote: "So pleased Eamon is out of isolation and know you will feed him up well going by your cooking," Another agreed, adding: "With your cooking, he will soon have his strength back."

Eamonn announced earlier this week that he had contracted coronavirus, despite having received both of his vaccinations.

The 61-year-old had to self-isolate until he was no longer contagious, sharing the news with fans on Twitter, where he wrote: "Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I'm double jabbed. More than half-way through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well."

Eamonn is now out of self-isolation

The star's fans were quick to express their empathy and send him well wishes.

Although vaccinated people can still catch COVID, according to the government website, they are better protected if they do.

The website states: "If you have been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, you are less likely to catch it, and to become severely ill if you do catch it. You are also less likely to spread COVID-19 to other people but it is still possible."

