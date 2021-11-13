Christine Lampard glows in the perfect any-occasion dress - and it's high street

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard always wins in the style stakes, and she's done it again in a gorgeous teal dress from her own Wallis collection.

The brand shared a campaign shot of Christine beaming at the camera sporting the gorgeous design, and then Christine re-shared the snap to her Instagram Stories. The chiffon dress has a V-neckline, gathered waist and ruffled hem line and the 'butterfly' pattern is an enchanting mix of teal, orange, black and white.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia

The image shows Christine wearing it with tan pointed ankle boots, she's kept her jewellery nice and simple, and her burnt orange lipstick shade complements the look perfectly.

Christine wowed us all with this dress

This wearable style would be ideal for so many occasions – team with knee-high boots for a shopping trip and switch out for heels to wear in the evening. We'd even layer it up with a chunky knit to make it look like a statement skirt.

The range has been selling so quickly already so we suggest a swift checkout to get your hands on this great addition to your autumn wardrobe.

Green butterfly wing print midi dress, £79, Wallis

We love seeing Christine in a printed dress and she didn't disappoint a few weeks ago when she sported a silky number while standing in for Lorraine.

The star wowed in a pretty floral dress from Coast, which featured a flattering keyhole neckline, ruffled midi skirt and a bold print in purple, orange and green.

Christine accessorised her look by adding simple black heels, a glossy blow-dry and glowing makeup - as well as a sparkling bracelet and usual wedding and engagement rings, of course.

We're happy to report that it's still in stock in some sizes in the sale at Coast now it is reduced to £119.20 from £145.

Ruffle Tie Neck Satin Dress, £119.20, Coast

