Busy Philipps applauded for appearance in cut-out minidress and you'll want to see why The Girls5eva actress wasn't doing what you would expect

Busy Philipps won over her fans with her down-to-earth attitude once more when she shared photos of herself doing something her social media followers adored her for.

The star took to Instagram and posed up a storm in a very short, purple dress.

MORE: Busy Philipps leaves little to the imagination in skintight ski wear

But sensuality wasn't the name of the game in the images as she was also wolfing down a huge piece of pizza.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Busy Philipps has emotional reunion with family

Busy was eager to point out that this was not a promotional post and explained her reasoning in the caption: "Why yes. I did, in fact, get so excited about a BBQ Chicken Pizza that I did a photo shoot with my pizza in full hair and makeup(and wardrobe) and I did it .

"WITHOUT BEING PAID OR EVEN ASKED by @cpk ever- BECAUSE MY LOVE FOR BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA AND CPK IS PURE AND REAL AND DEEP AND EVER-LASTING!!! (@jennymollen this one is for you and Art."

MORE: Busy Philipps is a vision in retro bikini top with a twist

SEE: Busy Philipps dancing in her underwear has to be seen to be believed

True enough, Busy had a full face of makeup, and she was glammed up to the nines. Her fans rushed to comment and said: "ICON BEHAVIOR. You have just reached rockstar status," and another added: "Relatable," and a third wrote: "Ha-as a former stage manager for a children’s theatre I'm so tempted to scream - NO EATING IN COSTUME!! I'm just envisioning BBQ sauce down the front of your dress."

Busy couldn't resist her pizza fix

Busy recently wowed her fans in another very bold outfit. She turned up the heat during a winter getaway and wore the most incredible hot-pink, one-piece ski suit.

She teamed her look with chunky black boots and a flannel jacket and only Busy could look this good in such an extravagant outfit.

MORE: Busy Philipps posts flirty bathtub selfie but she's not alone

MORE: Busy Philipps celebrates incredible family news

The actress captioned the post: "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade but giving you some aprés-ski pop star fashion vibesssss.

Busy loves to make a style statement

"@karlawelchstylist YOU OUTDID YOURSELF @gpcbeauty made my face perfect and @matthewmonzon made my hair perfect (until the wind got me) I KNOW YOU ALL WANT TO KNOW WHERE TO GET MY HOT PINK ONESIE."

To say her fans loved her outfit would be an understatement as they bombarded her with compliments.

"I freaking love your style!!! I need this outfit for nye," said one, while many concluded: "I need an outfit like that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.