Lorde unveiled her phenomenal figure on Wednesday in a tiny red bikini as she enjoyed a day at the beach with a friend.

The Royals singer highlighted her toned stomach and trim waist in the eye-catching two-piece as she frolicked by the water during an Instagram Live. In the clip, the 25-year-old sports wet hair as she confidently strolls towards her companion before bending down to adjust her towel.

Lorde looked gorgeous as she appeared to go makeup-free, accessorizing with delicate gold chains around her neck.

Lorde looked incredible in her red bikini

Her bikini-clad appearance comes after she stunned fans with the artwork for her new album, Solar Forever, which sees her jumping over a camera with her derriere on display.

Sharing the image on Instagram back in June, her followers were quick to express their approval of the daring photo. "I love you! You're beautiful," gushed one fan.

A second said: "The best cover!" A third simply added: "WOW!"

Lorde revealed the cheeky artwork for her new album in June

Speaking about the artwork on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at the time, Lorde revealed: "It was just me jumping over a friend on the beach… It's a little hardcore, but it was so joyful to me.

"It felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral... and I don't know, sexy." She added: "You gotta do it while you got it, you know?"

It's not the first time Lorde's appearance has sparked a reaction from fans. Back in August, she swapped out her signature dark locks for a platinum blonde 'do in the music video for her song Mood Ring.

Lorde stunned fans with her blonde hair transformation

Lorde also sported a yellow satin crop top in the clip, paired with a matching skirt, and fans could not get enough of the entire look, especially her drastic color switch-up.

"Blonde Lorde I’m going crazy," one fan tweeted. "Blonde Lorde is everything I didn’t know I needed," another added, while a third follower chimed in: "No thoughts just blonde Lorde."

