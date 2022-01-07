Kim Kardashian launches NEW Skims bodysuits and they're going to be a hit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is there anything Kim Kardashian doesn't excel at? So far it appears not, and we're expecting the latest bodysuits from her mega-successful Skims label to be another success under the reality star's name.

Launched in 2018, the brand is still only in its infancy, but as with most of the Kardashian clan ventures, it didn't take long before Skims was rivalling some of the longest standing brands on the market.

Kim Kardashian loves her SKIMS bodysuits

Having collaborated with luxury Italian fashion house Fendi on the highly coveted bodysuits, dresses and puffer jackets only last year, Kim is certainly making her mark within the fashion industry.

Not to mention the sell-out soft lounge long slip dress that had everyone on TikTok rushing to the site a few months ago.

So, when a new Skims bodysuit is announced, we sit up and pay attention because chances are it won't be around for long.

Made from 95% Nylon and 5% Spandex, each piece promises to enhance your natural curves for a Kim worthy silhouette most of us are envious of.

Sticking to the core Essential bodysuit shapes – why fix something that isn't broken? The new range consists of three exciting new colours Pacific, Soot, and Dark Purple. And we want them all!

Probably the most versatile bodysuit in the range, this sleeveless, scoop neck, thong back really does work with most of our wardrobes. Dubbed a second-skin on the brand's site, it's perfect for wearing alone as a top or under clothing for a more sculpted look.

Essential Scoop Neck Bodusit in new colourway Dark Purple £66/ $68

Our favourite to wear alone as a sturdy everyday basic, the T-shirt bodysuit works perfectly with any jeans or wide-leg trousers.

Essential T-shirt Bodysuit in new colourway Pacific £70/ $72

Another one that works great as a standalone piece, the long sleeve scoop neck bodysuit is the perfect option for anyone after a tight-fitting top with a hint of cleavage. We also like to wear it under knitwear on really cold days for extra warmth!

Essential Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit in new colourway Soot £76/$78

Which one will you be buying for 2022?

