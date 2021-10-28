Lady Gaga looks so different after super short hair transformation The singer leads an all-star cast in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga has been delighting fans with teasers for her upcoming film, House of Gucci, but her latest one saw her looking very different from what we're used to.

The A Star is Born actress was almost unrecognisable rocking super-short dark curly hair with wispy bangs in a new clip shared on her Instagram. Fans had to look twice as the singer typically sports long blonde locks.

WATCH: The incredible trailer for House of Gucci

Fans are already saying that Gaga is set to be nominated for an Oscar for her role as Patrizia Reggiani. She is leading an all-star cast, including Adam Driver – who portrays her husband Maurizio Gucci, who was murdered in 1995 – Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino.

House of Gucci – which is released in theatres on 26 November – will document Patrizia's marriage, divorce, and subsequent plot to murder her ex-husband, who was the grandson of the founder Guccio Gucci.

Patrizia was tried and convicted for orchestrating his assassination – receiving 29 years in prison as part of her sentencing.

The film, which has been adapted from the book of the same name by Sara G Forden, will also focus on the infamous story of the Gucci family dynasty.

Gaga looks very different with curly dark hair in her new role

Chatting to GQ about the film, Sara Gay Forden said: "I think this was a story where life is stranger than fiction. And I often thought if I had tried to write a novel and put all these elements in, nobody would have found it believable."

She added: "The story was just so sad. The company was going down, and Maurizio was forced out, and then he was murdered. And it was this story of angst and tragedy. But it wasn’t until Tom Ford took off, and he had his wild collection in 1995, and then the company came back with a vengeance. It was like this rise and fall, and the rise again."

