Alexandra Buke regularly wows fans with her flawless posts, and Friday was no exception as she slipped into a stunning string bikini that drove fans wild.

The star shared a snap from what appeared to have been a holiday from her past, as she lounged in the sun in an orange string bikini top and pair of denim shorts. The photo was taken from her back, and showed the X Factor star on her sun lounger gazing out over her picturesque surroundings where she had the best sea views.

Her orange bikini top tied around the neck, with some extra strands around her waist, while her long black locks flowed behind her, draping the sun lounger.

"Mentally I'm right here…" she posted for her caption, and given the freezing temperatures and rainstorms on their way, we're certainly missing the almost cloudless summer days!

The post sparked a huge fan reaction in the comments as one enthused: "You look sensational sweetheart. You're such a beautiful lady. ILYSFM Alexandra."

A second added: "I just don't understand how you are so perfect," and a third added: "You're looking very nice in this photo @alexandraburke!!!"

Alexandra looked amazing in the string bikini

Many others were left speechless by the post, as they flooded the comments with flame and heart emojis.

While some of her followers agreed with her mindset, and wished to see themselves in more idyllic settings.

Alexandra's sensational physique comes from years of hard work, and she revealed that she started taking more care of her body and diet after she became concerned about developing diabetes.

Speaking about her diet to Women's Health, she explained: "I started eating six small meals-a-day: Porridge for breakfast, soup for lunch, a dinner of chicken or fish with salad, fruit and nut snacks in between."

The star got fit to stop herself developing diabetes

She added: "I suddenly had so much energy from eating regularly - essential when I was performing on stage at night."

And speaking about her fitness regiment, she revealed: "I now work out five or six times a week and my training schedule never changes, not even when I'm on holiday. I begin with a 10-minute run to warm up, then an hour of circuit training.

"Two years later, I'm three dress sizes smaller and 2st lighter, and I've built up muscle. It's been a slow process but the rewards are for the long term."

