Elizabeth Hurley sets social media alight in cheetah-print bikini Stunning as always

Elizabeth Hurley loves reminding her fans of the warm summer months with her spectacular swimsuit photos, and she did it yet again with another one.

The model recently shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, displaying her phenomenal beach body in a barely-there cheetah-print bikini.

Elizabeth's brown locks lushly rested on her shoulders as she struck a side lean, surrounded by gorgeous blue waters and sand.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the last of the summer sun in yellow bikini

"30% off The Cheetah Collection," she wrote on the picture, linking fans back to the website for her eponymous brand of swimwear.

The photo she shared was a throwback from earlier in 2021 as she showed off the same piece called the Victoire Bikini.

"My favourite bikini is FINALLY back in stock #VictoireBikini @elizabethhurleybeach," she captioned the photograph she shared of it.

The star posed on the beach

Fans were instantly enamored by her post at the time, dropping flurries of heart and flame emojis, with many complimenting the bikini itself.

One fan commented: "Fountain of youth," with another saying: "Amazing GORGEOUS LADY," and a third adding: "20 yr olds probably dread you coming to the beach. More competition than they can handle."

The Bedazzled actress often delights fans with her swimsuit posts, showing off the exotic tropical locales she's visited and how she's managed to stay so fit.

However, her promotion of her swimwear line via social media has made a difference, as it was revealed in early 2021 that her swimwear label made a profit over the previous year, for the first time in years.

The star's bikinis usually break the internet

The 56-year-old's company – which trades under Simian Productions – made a £97,000 profit. According to Richard Eden for the Daily Mail, four years ago, it was £263,000 in the red.

Elizabeth first set up the company in 1994 alongside her then partner Hugh Grant, from whom she later split amicably in 2000. The star currently runs it with ex-husband, Arun Nayar.

