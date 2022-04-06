Kelly Brook is a vision in eye-catching jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Brook has delighted fans with a pretty jumpsuit look while posing up a storm behind the scene of her Heart Radio show. The 42-year-old celebrated her double nomination for the TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) Awards with a stylish snap.

The star looked glowing in a midi polka dot jumpsuit in a monochrome black and white colour palette. Featuring a flattering V-neck, half-length sleeves, gently cinched-waist and a floaty trouser silhouette, the jumpsuit added another timeless look to Kelly's endless fashion archive.

WATCH: Kelly Brook dances on a yacht during Mallorca holiday

Kelly teamed the look with some chunky black Prada brogues and simple silver jewellery, elevating the ensemble with an extra touch of practical elegance.

The brunette beauty wore her long dark tresses down loose in a glamorous blowdry and opted for a camera-ready makeup concoction, consisting of dewy skin glow, defined brow, rose pink lip and bronzed contour.

Kelly looked lovely in the look

She posed in her radio show studio in the must-see outfit as she celebrated her impressive achievement.

Kelly took to social media to share a picture of her lovely look with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, accompanied by the caption: "Double Nominations Thank you @tricawardsuk We love what we do so being recognised in this way is very humbling. If you are a fan of our show please click the link in Bio to Vote :)) It would mean the world to us @jkjasonking @thisisheart @global #BestRadioPersonality #BestRadioProgramme."

Kelly teamed the look with some Prada shoes

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate Kelly and show their appreciation for the radio star's sartorial prowess. "Great outfit!" commented one follower, while another mentioned: "Looking beautiful as always Kelly." A third penned: "Gorgeous," with a heart-eyes emoji while a fourth added: "You are perfection!"

Polka Dot Jumpsuit, £55, River Island

If you agree and also adore Kelly's jumpsuit then we have just the piece for you. This classic polka dot midi wrap jumpsuit is a great spring staple and will never go out of fashion.

Boasting a slimming cinched waist and embellished button-down detail in a sumptuous wool fabric, this number can be paired with some black heeled boots for smart evening dos or dressed down with a pair of white sneakers for off-duty days out.

