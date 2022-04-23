Holly Willoughby loves a shirt dress - and her floral mini just got a glow up for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits are our daily style inspiration, and we find ourselves adding Holly’s floral dresses and shirt dress designs to basket before the show even finishes.

And one that still stands out from the archives is a floral shirt dress Holly wore last June, the flirtiest, cutest mini we ever did see.

RELATED: 11 times Holly Willoughby gave us summer swimsuit inspiration

MORE: Holly just wore Charlotte Tilbury's new foundation - and wow, her skin

Fans called Holly's Kate Spade dress "stunning" last year

Holly stans rushed to buy the £250 Kate Spade summer dress, with its pretty puff sleeves and flounced hem. Now, the design has been given a 2022 glow-up and dare we say it, we love it even more than the original.

Polka dot dress, £250, Kate Spade

The cotton dress, cutely named 'harmony dot lake dress' now comes in black with pretty polka dots, and still features the original’s feminine touches of puffed sleeves and a flouncy hem.

Holly originally teamed hers with nude strappy heels, and we think the new version would look stylish with a pair of fisherman sandals for brunch dates or stacked clogs for evening. The versatile mini is currently available in sizes XS to XL.

READ: Holly's new skirt looks mighty like one Kate Middleton has worn...

SHOP: 27 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

It isn’t the first time Holly’s worn Kate Spade – she’s a big fan of the brand’s designs, including floral prints and fit and flare styles. A trait she shares with Kate Middleton, who also wears the label. Chances are, Holly (and maybe even Kate!) would love these spring-ready dresses...

Riviera dress, £325, Kate Spade

This prairie-style printed dress is right up Holly’s street, with it’s puff-sleeves and shirred elastic waist.

Riviera dress, £325, Kate Spade

As is this white version, a dreamy midi perfect for Holly’s summer holidays on the beach.

Meadow wrap dress, £350, Kate Spade

SHOP NOW

And since a wrap dress is a universal flatterer, Kate Spade’s floral midi is a handy one to have in your wardrobe for summer occasions.

Floral mini dress, £250, Kate Spade

This floral mini dress has Holly’s name written all over it.

MORE: Holly sends fans wild in the most flattering floral dress

SEE: Holly Willoughby reveals minimalist bedroom - and it's so chic

Denim button front dress, £295, Kate Spade

Holly’s longtime wearer of the denim dress too, and Kate Spade’s interpretation of the style features puff sleeves and a fitted empire waist.

Wicker small handle crossbody bag, £325, Kate Spade

And a wicker bag is always on trend for the warmer months – how cute is this crossbody purse? Holly take note: just add a summer dress and huge sunglasses for the win.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.