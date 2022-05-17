Rosie Ramsey stuns in the ultimate summer mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rosie Ramsey enthralled fans as she posed alongside her husband and co-host Chris Ramsey on Tuesday, wearing a dainty floral frock from Queens of Archive. The presenter and podcaster looked radiant in the classic summer dress which she shared in a photo online with fans after the successful debut TV episode of The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.

Rosie dazzled in a rose print floral mini dress that featured long sleeves, a black and red colour palette and a fit and flare silhouette. She teamed the number with some black heeled boots from Russell & Bromley, adding a polished look to the sweet daywear outfit.

Chris beamed beside his wife, looking suave in a beige polo shirt with white piping, black tailored trousers and some brown loafers.

The star wore her platinum blonde locks down loose in a curled bouncy blowdry and debuted a camera-ready makeup look which consisted of a dark, defined brow, a flawless complexion, a dark pink lip, a subtle smoky eye and a luscious lashing of mascara.

Rosie looked effortless in florals

Rosie took to Instagram to share the smiling snap, alongside the caption: "Outfit deets…Dress - @queensofarchive, Boots - @russellandbromley (Soooo comfy!) Chris (if anybody cares) @mossbros @allsaints @marksandspencer. Styling - @abigailrosewhite. Makeup - @lizbeckettmua," with a love heart emoji.

Fans and friends adored Rosie's ravishing aesthetic. "The dress is gorgeous," one said, while another commented: "Ahh I love that dress." A third penned: "This dress is amazing on you," with a fire and a red heart emoji. A fourth agreed, saying: "Rosie you look stunning."

Rose Print Tea Dress, £30, ASOS

Did you also love Rosie's romantic look? Sadly, the star's actual dress is no longer available to buy online, but that hasn't stopped us from finding the perfect lookalike.

This short-sleeved dress with an adorable rose print is ideal for the warmer weather. Boasting a flattering sweetheart neckline and flippy skirt, this timeless dress will remain a wardrobe staple for years to come.

