Saira Khan's £12.99 Zara bodycon dress has everyone talking

Saira Khan always looks super chic, and often champions the high street when it comes to her fabulous wardrobe. At the weekend, the brunette beauty shared a selfie of herself rocking a very sleek black dress.

It looked like it could be majorly expensive. After all, Victoria Beckham has just brought out 'VB Body' - a new diffusion line featuring dresses just like Saira's, and we assumed the frock would have a high price tag.

But the TV star's dress is actually from high street favourite Zara, and what's more, it costs just £12.99. Yes, really.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two said: "You don’t need to spend a fortune on a dress to show off your curves. This one I got from @zara for £12.99 - it’s bloody brilliant! For all us girls who want a great silhouette without the price tag #blackdress #bodycon #curves #stappydress #bodypositivity #savingmoney."

We've tracked down the style, which comes in three other shades. Happy shopping!

Saira's dress:

Fitted dress, £12.99, Zara

The 52-year-old often shares candid pictures of herself online and is refreshingly honest with her fans.

Earlier this month, Victoria Beckham broke the internet when she shared a photo of her smooth, perky posterior to promote her new shapewear range. After this, former Loose Women star Saira shared her own version of the photo. Alongside Victoria's snap, Saira shared a picture of her own bottom, writing: "Do not look at photos of other women and feel inadequate. I have stretch marks, cellulite and a fat bum. As long as you are happy and healthy that's what you need to embrace.

"I wanted to share this comparison photo of my scarred, dimpled, uneven toned covered in stretch marks against @victoriabeckham soft, pert, smooth, flawless one to show women that we must not look at other women and feel inadequate about our own."

