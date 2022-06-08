Lorraine Kelly stuns wearing cropped cardigan in the boldest colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly was a vision in pink on Wednesday to present her ITV daytime show, rocking a chic embroidered cardigan and figure-flattering preppy trousers.

The 62-year-old presenter looked fabulous in a head-to-toe high street ensemble, proving her enviable wardrobe is full of affordable finds. Lorraine's cardigan was the perfect summer layer, adorned with colourful flowers on the collar and chic ruched sleeved. Her button-down Boden knitwear was complemented by sleek, high-waisted trousers from Whistles and a pair of metallic heels from Ted Baker.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly suffers major wardrobe mishap live on air

Lorraine took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day, captioning her post: "Today's look - top @boden_clothing Trousers @thisiswhistles Shoes @tedbaker."

The Scottish star then thanked her stylist Bronagh Webster and makeup artist Helen Hand.

Lorraine styled her posy pink cardigan with some killer heels

Lorraine's brunette bob gave a beachy chic vibe, styled in loose waves and lifted with honey blonde highlights. She added a rosy blush, glowy highlighter and soft pink lip to complete her ageless beauty glow.

Fans were quick to react to Lorraine's simple, yet sophisticated on-screen outfit, rushing to the comments to share the love for her colourful array. "Looking beautiful as always Lorraine," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Looking pretty in pink lovely." adding a string of pink heart emojis.

"Love this outfit," quipped a third fan, while a fourth sweetly shared: "Morning Lorraine, you suit pink. Though you probably look lovely whatever colour you wear."

If you're looking to emulate Lorraine's effortless summer look, her stylish embroidered collar cardigan is available on Boden for £90.

Embroidered Collar Cardigan, £90, Boden

Team the posy pink knit with Lorraine's trousers from Whistles. Retailing for £99, these simple black cigarette-style staples make for the ultimate everyday essentials.

Black Ella Essential Trousers, £99, Whistles

Lorraine's return to her namesake show this week comes after the TV star enjoyed a weekend away in Orkney, Scotland.

Joined by her husband, Steve, Lorraine told HELLO!: "Steve and I have been coming here since the 1980s and we still haven't experienced everything Orkney has to offer. We always stay at the Foveran, run by Paul and Helen Doull, and the view from the restaurant over Scapa Flow is simply stunning. They also serve up the very best local produce and the food is sensational."

