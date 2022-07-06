Kim Kardashian goes for the gold: SKIMS swimwear is back

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian's debut swimwear collection instantly sold out when it was unveiled in March, with SKIMS fans waiting impatiently for a restock. Well, don’t panic but… IT'S HAPPENING!

The Kardashians star, who teased the news with a gold bikini pic on Instagram, has unveiled the gorgeous metallic SKIMS Swim collection for Summer 2022. Prices range from $48-$128 – and we recommend shopping it quickly before it sells out.

The collection, chanelling "1970s poolside glam", officially drops Wednesday, July 6, at 9AM PT / 12 PM ET.

Keeping with the SKIMS aesthetic, the minimalist pieces come in just three colors: Gold, silver Nickel and a gorgeous rose gold Champagne. And of course the collection is size inclusive, ranging from XXS to 4X.

Metallic Swim One-Piece w/ Adjustable Straps, $108 / £‌108, SKIMS

If you’re a fan of cut-out looks or string bikinis - like the one Kim modeled from the collection - there are peek-a-boo one-pieces, tie bottoms and bandeau or triangle tops. But you can also find just as sizzling swim shorts, one-piece swimsuits, cycle suits and sarongs.

SHOP: Triangle top, $48 / £‌48, and mid-waist bottoms, $48 / £‌48

Every piece though, whether itsy-bitsy or a bit more covered up, is right on trend and on brand for Kim: super sexy in molten metallic shades.

Metallic cut-out monokini, $108 / £‌108, SKIMS

SHOP: Mock neck top, $64 / £‌64, and sarong mini, $78 / £‌78

Kim Kardashian's metallic SKIMS swimwear shoot

Kim started teasing the line about a week before the launch, posting herself wearing the bandeau top and bikini bottoms in silver, and a bathroom selfie wearing the gold two-piece.

Soon after, we saw the looks fully styled in a stunning shoot by Nadia Lee Cohen, where Kim is joined poolside by SKIMS models all rocking retro big hair and the latest SKIMS metallic swimwear looks against a vintage 1970s home backdrop.

By the looks of the comments on Kim's Instagram post with photos from the shoot, SKIMS fans – famous and non-famous alike – are loving the collection. "That's hot," wrote BFF Paris Hilton alongside three fire emojis, while La La Anthony said, "Love this."

