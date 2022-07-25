Jennifer Lopez explores the City of Love with Ben Affleck in the most romantic red dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Forget Emily in Paris, right now we're all about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! Enjoying a romantic honeymoon in the City of Love, the pair have been spotted out and about in the French capital – and they've got that newlywed glow.

Heading out on a luxurious shopping spree to Dior followed by a stroll past the Louvre Museum on Sunday, Jennifer and Ben looked picture perfect as they completed their afternoon at a nearby restaurant.

Stepping out in a vibrant red dress from one of her favourite brands, JLo's halterneck midi is the 'Stassie' by eco-friendly label, Reformation. Priced at £285 ($278), this summer-friendly style is made from lightweight organic cotton poplin and features a flattering gathered bodice that flows into a softly pleated skirt.

Accessorised to perfection, the singer completed her outfit with nude stilettos, a gold chain necklace and the Valentino 'Nappa Handbag' in blossom, which retails at an eye-watering $2,800.

Jennifer and Ben enjoyed a stroll past the Louvre Museum on Sunday

Sweeping her brunette locks into a high ponytail that showcased her hoop earrings, the mum-of-two sported natural and dewy makeup.

As for her husband, Ben put on a dapper display in a classic sky blue shirt which he teamed with navy trousers and a pair of smart brogues.

GET THE LOOK:

Reformation 'Stassie' Halterneck Midi Dress, £285 / $278

Since touching down in Paris, the couple couldn't look more in love, and fans are still talking about their surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

Keeping their nuptials top secret, 'Bennifer' had an "emotional" ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel on 16 July, with JLo choosing two wedding dresses for the special occasion – one sleeveless A-line gown by Alexander McQueen which she originally wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, and an off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.

The newlyweds couldn't have looked happier

According to their minister Ryan Wolfe, the pair are "soulmates" who "truly care and love each other."

Talking to People, he explained: "I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real."

"It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another. It was real and evident for sure," he added.

