Rochelle Humes dazzles on This Morning with flawless outfit – photos The former Saturdays singer looked incredible

Rochelle Humes is currently filling in on This Morning, and the presenter wowed viewers with her flawless look on Friday.

SEE: Bride Rochelle Humes wows in unseen satin wedding shorts – exclusive pictures

The former singer was rocking an all-tan outfit with a sleeveless buttoned top and pair of trousers, and she finished off the look with a pair of sandals. She kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing a gold bracelet, and her hair was styled impeccably as she wore her locks loose. She looked beautiful with her makeup with tones brightening her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes resmebles a goddess in stunning lilac top

In her caption, she said: "Good morning, I'm back live on @thismorning with @craigadoyle we have a fun show for you today."

SHOP: Rochelle Humes' stunning wedding decor was so sentimental – recreate it from £7

READL Rochelle Humes' adorable bridesmaids Alaia and Valle disagreed over matching wedding outfits

Fans fell in love with the photos she shared, as one enthused: "So perfectly breathtaking as ever Rochelle and it’s always wonderful seeing you on This Morning!"

A second shared: "You look lovely, I don't know how you do it, you always look perfect even though your extremely busy," while a third simply added: "Prettiest."

A fourth posted: "She never gets it wrong with any outfit! Like ever!" and dozens more commented with strings of flames emojis.

Rochelle stunned in the outfit

Last week, the 33-year-old grabbed our attention in a lime green high-neck dress that featured a pleated top, an ankle-length satin skirt and a sleek, sleeveless silhouette, making it the ultimate summer-ready piece.

Rochelle completed her zesty aesthetic with a simple belt by Reiss and a pair of pale green heeled point-toe boots by Miss Pap.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' breathtaking lakeside wedding – all the photos

WOW: Rochelle Humes swapped bridal gown for silky wedding mini dress and knee-high boots

She wore her raven hair swept up in a high bun to reveal a radiant beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a nude lip, a flutter of delicate mascara, a defined brow and subtle bronzed contour made for a dewy skin glow.

The mother-of-three took to social media to share the coveted look with fans online. She captioned the striking post: "Breaking news…I'm not wearing beige @thismorning 10am," with a string of sparkle emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.