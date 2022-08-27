Michelle Keegan displays never-ending legs in intimate candid photo The Our Girl star is in Australia

It is no secret that Michelle Keegan has an incredible physique and on Friday the former Coronation Street star shared an intimate photo of her never-ending legs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old was a vision as she soaked up the Australian sun and sat with her legs up to enjoy a blueberry yoghurt for breakfast on her balcony.

Captioning the candid snap, she wrote: "Morning," with a sunshine emoji. In the photo, the wife of Mark Wright rocked a pair of ultra-fluffy slippers.

Michelle is currently residing Down Under whilst filming for her new BBC series Ten Pound Poms without her husband of eight years.

The star enjoyed a sunny breakfast

Earlier this month, the former TOWIE star visited his wife in Australia and it appeared that the sunny lifestyle agreed with him, as Michelle made a candid comment about the Heart Radio presenter.

Captioning a photo of Mark posing against a graffitied wall, the actress wrote: "Never known anyone to thrive somewhere so much! Living his best life."

Mark himself also confessed his love for life Down Under as he shared a beachside selfie on Instagram, alongside the words: "The lifestyle here is like no other. Laid back, healthy, and nothing is any trouble to anyone."

Michelle made a candid comment about her husband

The pair certainly made the most of their time together and documented a series of exciting outings they went on whilst Mark was visiting, including some of the best restaurants and bars Sydney has to offer.

In one clip, the husband and wife duo enjoyed a special day out and took a boat trip over to to Manly for a delicious-looking lunch by the sea at Hugo's, before jetting back to the city for a lavish cocktail-fuelled dinner at Mr. Wong.

Mark is a huge fan of the Aussie lifestyle

Fans couldn't get enough of the romantic update and flocked to the comments to leave messages for the stars.

One fan wrote: "Wow looks awesome, enjoy making memories," with two love hearts. A second added: "Love Manly… Have a fab time."

A third replied: "Awww LOVE when you post things of you both together," with a heart eyes emoji.

