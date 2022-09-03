Jennifer Lopez stuns in seriously flattering midi dress you need in your wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez has been giving us all the style envy recently with her collection of breathtaking wedding dresses, but her latest look is one that’s going straight on our wishlist.

The A-lister, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in July, has been keeping us on tenterhooks by gradually revealing the four gowns she wore for her wedding celebrations. In her latest Instagram post, the newlywed is seen wearing the prettiest pink midi dress from Reformation as she announces the latest wedding edition of her OnTheJLo newsletter - and we can’t get enough of the gingham print.

Thankfully, JLo’s gingham dress is still available to shop, with all sizes currently in stock. Hurry though, as we expect it to sell fast.

Tagliatelle linen dress, £248/$248, Reformation

The dress features a relaxed skirt with a fitted corset-style bodice, finished with a delicate scalloped lace trim. The gingham print makes it the perfect transitional piece from summer to autumn, so it’s a wardrobe staple that can be dressed down with trainers for the ultimate daywear look, or teamed with heels or wedges for an ultra-feminine evening ensemble.

Influence wrap front midi dress, £24/$40, ASOS

If you want to shop the Jenny From the Block singer’s gingham print on a budget, this wrap dress from ASOS is giving us major vintage-style vibes with the puffed sleeves, and the waistband is so flattering.

Jennifer styled her hair in a bun as she wore the ultra-flattering gingham dress

The star took to Instagram to share the sunny snap of herself in the Reformation dress as she announced the latest edition of her OnTheJLo newsletter. Jennifer captioned the post: “Spilling major tea #OnTheJLo #Nupitals #Savannah”.

