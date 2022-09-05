Amanda Holden channels Legally Blonde in bodycon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has arrived back at Heart Radio with a bang following her summer holidays and fashion fans are thrilled to see that her bodycon dresses are as cheerful as ever.

SEE: Amanda Holden surprises in unexpected crochet frock

The Britain's Got Talent presenter lit up London on Monday as she headed to Global Radio Studios wearing a clingy, knitted magenta button-up dress and patent black stilettos. The 51-year-old's Reiss dress – a brand loved by Duchess Kate – featured a daring side split at the leg which showed off Amanda's holiday tan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden is Bond girl stunning in tiny bikini

Amanda accessorised the look with huge statement shades and a patent leather work back which meant business. She was totally channelling Legally Blonde character Elle Woods!

PHOTOS: 10 times Amanda Holden proved she's the queen of swimwear

Once at work, Amanda shared a series of Instagram stories with her 1.8 million fanbase. It looked as though Amanda's colleagues and Jamie Theakston and former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts were thrilled to be back at work.

Amanda channels Legally Blonde in Reiss

If you love Amanda's midi pencil dress then you can still buy it from Reiss in magenta and they also stock a neutral shade if you are feeling less daring.

Amanda was back with the Heart Radio gang

Amanda's current sunkissed look is down to her family holiday adventures around the Mediterranean this summer.

Mason Bodycon Dress, £178, Reiss

In Greece, the mum-of-two excitedly shared in her Instagram story that the family had been enjoying plenty of boat rides during their Greek summer holiday. She wrote: "Whilst out here we used @filiposboats nearly every day… such a lovely family and treated us as part of it.. highly recommend."

SHOP: Kate Middleton's lacy gown is a bridal dream - and we've found stunning bargain versions

Most recently, Amanda has been in Sicily filming for a new BBC TV show titled The Italian Job alongside comedy legend Alan Carr.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.