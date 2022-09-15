Amanda Holden strikes again in impossibly clingy cashmere dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's Thursday morning outfit might be our favourite dress of the week. The Heart Radio presenter wriggled into an impossibly tight but wonderfully slinky and bright dress that looked so comfy – we wanted one too!

PHOTOS: Amanda Holden stuns in flattering hourglass dress with royal link

The presenter picked a vivid blue, figure-hugging calf-length dress with statement bat-wing sleeves and a wide-open neckline that looked so classy. Amanda wore stark white stiletto heeled court shoes and she accessories with a long delicate gold necklace. We hadn't even noticed the 51-year-old star's minor underwear mishap until she pointed it out to fans in her Instagram story.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's looks flawless in clingy cashmere as she makes a confession

After the mum of two revealed on camera that her beautiful blue dress was from Reiss, Amanda confessed that she "really likes" the dress but wasn't happy with her choice of decorative lingerie. She explained: "I chose the wrong knickers and there's a bow, and it's showing up quite badly." We thought the outfit looked flawless!

Amanda's sumptuous clingy cashmere dress

Amanda shared another very relatable dressing dilemma with fans when she shared how tricky she finds it to dress on these warm autumn days. "It's just really difficult to know what to wear because one minute it's blinking raining and then it's boiling so I'll probably go out and be sweating in this, but still I really like it," Amanda laughed.

RELATED: Amanda Holden suffers wardrobe malfunction in air hostess mini dress

MORE: Hello lover! 10 fabulous gifts for the Sex And The City fan in your life

Amanda looked so Sex And The City

Reiss is the go-to brand for ITV presenters such as Holly Willougby and Lorraine Kelly, and Amanda's cashmere blend dress is available to buy now.

Jenna Cashmere Blend Dress, £198, Reiss

On Wednesday, Amanda wore a jaw-dropping faux leather cut-out dress from another high street favourite of hers, Anthropologie. The form-fitting, cap-sleeved frock featured a plunging tie detail at the bust and cut-out details at the waist which showed off Amanda's wonderful figure.

SEE: Holly Willoughby shines in sparkly high-waisted skirt

Proving that the dress was the perfect work-to-party look, Amanda headed out for drinks in the sunshine with her girlfriends including fellow former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.