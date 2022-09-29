Amanda Owen debuts new look in daring retro dress with striking print The star knows how to make a fashion statement

Amanda Owen, also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, brightened up our screens on Thursday morning when she appeared alongside Christine Lampard on Lorraine. The farmer swapped her country attire for something a touch more daring – and fans were left speechless.

Amanda donned an unmissable pale purple frock that boasted a large white polka dot print. The retro number featured long balloon sleeves, ruched detailing and a classic square neck – which contrasted the unique all-over pattern of the fifties-style garment.

The star wore her caramel hair down loose in a wavy crop with a casual side parting. She completed her vintage aesthetic with a pair of patent black heeled Mary Janes showcasing delicate strap detailing.

A camera-ready beauty blend was the makeup look of choice for the star. A velvety complexion, a touch of blush and a nude lip made for a radiant skin glow.

Amanda opted for a retro aesthetic

Host Christine looked lovely beside her guest, rocking a head-to-toe pink ensemble. She commanded attention in a magenta knit long-sleeve top which she paired with a rich raspberry-toned midi skirt – both by high street favourite Zara.

While on the show, the Our Yorkshire Farm star gave a major update on the future of the beloved Channel 5 show - and it looks like fans can expect to see a new series.

The star looked pretty in purple

"There's new projects going on," she said. "There's exciting new things going on that I obviously can't tell you about."

Towards the end of the interview, presenter Christine Lampard said: "There's a new series incoming, I believe. I'm not sure when," to which the shepherdess responded: "Well, there's all kinds of up-and-coming projects that I, obviously, have to remain firmly quiet about."

While appearing on the show, the mum-of-nine also spoke about how her children's upbringing on the farm has been essential to their development, citing her 21-year-old daughter Raven, who was recently awarded a First Class degree in biomedical science from York's St John's University.

