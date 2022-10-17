Goldie Hawn, 76, sparks reaction with latest appearance from family home with Kurt Russell The Hollywood star has been dating Kurt Russell since 1983

Goldie Hawn is one of Hollywood's most famous stars but when it comes to her personal life, she tends to keep a low profile - especially on social media.

However, at the start of the week, the award-winning actress delighted fans as she shared a rare video from her home in LA.

Goldie was seen sitting in the garden, looking stylish in a sleeveless patterned summer dress.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren - a glimpse inside her family life

The 76-year-old wore her long blond hair up in a chic updo and accessorised with statement gold earrings.

The video was posted to promote the good work from her charity, MindUp, including the notion of doing something called a brain break every day.

Goldie explained that by giving yourself a break from thinking just three times a day, you will develop more time for yourself and feel more relaxed.

Goldie Hawn looked radiant as she shared a rare video from her garden

In the caption, she wrote: "Join me and @mindup every Monday for Keep Your Mind Up Monday. This week I’m keeping my mind up for doing 3 brain breaks a day! Let me know what you’re keeping your #mindup for."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You're looking gorgeous Goldie! And thank you for the tips!" while another wrote: "Goldie you're an inspiration to us all!" A third added: "You look radiant!"

Goldie was sharing the footage from her home in LA, where she lives with long-term partner Kurt Russell. The star is often asked about marriage and had the perfect response while appearing on ITV's Loose Women back in 2015.

The Hollywood star has a gorgeous home in Los Angeles

The Overboard actress explained: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice." Goldie loves nothing more than being with Kurt, her children and grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

