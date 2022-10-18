Julia Roberts is glowing in plunging bright pink gown alongside George Clooney The bright pink looks great on her

Julia Roberts is basking in the glow of having a new movie coming out, and she looks better than ever!

The star has been extra busy as she continues to promote her new movie, Ticket to Paradise, alongside none other than George Clooney.

The two have been making a splash during each event they attend together, with fans obsessing over their on-and-off screen relationship, and the Los Angeles premiere was no different.

Though fans have been loving seeing the long-time friends – and 11-time co-stars – together, Julia commanded all of the attention with her epic gown as she walked the red carpet outside the Regency Village Theatre.

For her big night, she opted for a bright pink Greta Constantine gown, perfectly executing the Barbiecore trend that is all the rave as of late.

The bright dress featured a plunging neckline, puffed sleeves that reached just above her elbow, and a voluminous tiered skirt. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the rest of her look was kept simple with pink diamond drop earrings, and her hair in soft waves tucked behind her ears.

A fabulous choice for the star

For the London premiere of the highly-anticipated romantic comedy back in September, the actress stole the show once again with her look, and it even honored her family. Though they appear to not have been able to make it, their presence was known thanks to Julia's dress.

She opted for a custom Alexander McQueen gown for the exciting event, and its black skirt was full of adorable doodles, inscriptions and initials that hold a special place in her heart.

Julia honored her family through her dress

The font of the drawings resembles white chalk, and one of them is "JR + DM" which are Julia and her husband Danny Moder's initials. Also scribbled inside a heart are her children's initials, H, H, and F, which stand for Hazel, Henry, and Finn, short for Phinnaeus.

Other scribbles noticeable throughout the dress are the number 28, 2002 and 2007, the words "darling" and "hope" and "love," as well as the initials "DW," "JR," presumably hers, and "DM" again for Danny.

