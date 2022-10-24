Amanda Holden debuts 'sexy secretary' look - and it's so chic The Britain's Got Talent star talked fans through the look

Amanda Holden debuted her "favourite outfit" so far this month and although she calls it her "sexy secretary vibe", her knee-high boots served a very practical purpose.

The Britain's Got Talent judge jumped into action in her Instagram Stories on Monday morning and greeted fans with a cheerful video outlining every detail of her head-to-toe Reiss mini dress and knee-high boots look. Amanda's figure-hugging, sleeveless khaki dress featured a lovely flared, pleated skirt, which she teamed with a silky pussy bow blouse slipped underneath. Amanda's supple suede-heeled boots completed the highly fashionable look and she happily talked fans through the secret behind the boots…

In Amanda's lively video, she said: "Good morning, happy Monday. Today I'm in one of my favourite outfits from my wardrobe this month. It's all from Reiss. I've put it with a boot, it could go with a shoe but my daughter Lexi actually said, 'Mummy it's got a sixties vibe so you need to wear the boots to go with it,' and also because I haven't waxed my legs or got a tan it covers them up so that's brilliant."

Amanda's favourite look this month

Focusing on the drop waist and pleated underskirt, Amanda continued: "I'm loving this sort of 1930s flapper-ish pleat at the front, and obviously it's got the 'sexy secretary vibe'."

Amanda's 1.8 million Instagram fans know that the mum-of-two is a fan of the high street brand Reiss, for all occasions from dressy to casual. Last week the star rocked a pair of high-waisted, flared Reiss jeans which she paired with a sheer off-the-shoulder top from the brand.

The Heart Radio star's bright blue, bodycon Reiss dress prompted the biggest reaction from fans in September when she revealed that the luxurious looking frock was under £200 from the high street.

Amanda's teenage daughter Lexi, 16, will soon be following in her mum's fashionable footsteps. Aside from giving Amanda style advice, the teenager has also signed up to Storm modelling agency who are credited for discovering Kate Moss.

