Kelly Ripa's cozy Christmas PJs are 30% off - and they're SO perfect for the holidays

If there's anyone who knows how to do the holidays in style, it's Kelly Ripa! And we're not just talking about her fabulous dresses - we're also fully enamored of the Live Wire author's Christmas PJs!

And the good news is, Kelly's cozy Tipsy Elves zip-front hooded onesie is on sale right now for 30% off, just in time for the holidays.

Kelly and Ryan twinned in a pair of matching pajamas

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star showed off the festive season loungewear on the show last year, twinning with co-host Ryan Seacrest in the fun holiday one-piece.

Grey Moose Jumpsuit, $55.95 (WAS $79.95), Tipsy Elves

The Grey Moose jumpsuit has the cutest design - it's a twist on a traditional Fair Isle print, with snowflakes, a moose motif and evergreen trees in grey and white, with festive red trim. It even has pockets!

The official Live! Instagram page shared pics and video clips of Kelly and Ryan rocking the unisex look, which comes in sizes XS to 3XL.

(And yes, we're ready to copy these festive 'fits, including the Santa hats!)

THE LOOK FOR LESS: Womens Fair Isle Holiday Pajamas, more colors, $29.99, Amazon

The hooded onesies have a perfect five-star rating on the Tipsy Elves site, with fans saying the look is just 'perfect'.

"These are the best onesies!" enthused one shopper. "My husband and I got a second pair… matching, of course!"

Another raved, "I love wearing this all day. I never have to grab a blanket and I can wear it inside and outside. I get a lot of compliments when I go out with it. Super fun for the holiday!"

