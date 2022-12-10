Geri Horner wows in the slinkiest keyhole cut-out gown for special occasion The Spice Girls singer celebrated her husband Christian Horner’s victory in style

Geri Horner put on a seriously glamorous display when she joined her husband Christian Horner at the FIA Prize Giving at Bologna Fiere in Italy on Friday night.

The Spice Girls singer, née Geri Halliwell, looked breathtakingly beautiful in a glamorous white gown with a keyhole cut-out at the neckline, delicate puff sleeves and subtle tie detailing nipping her in at the waist as she toasted Red Bull's success. Posing alongside team principal Christian, Geri looked the picture of happiness.

WATCH: Geri celebrates alongside teenage daughter Bluebelle

She enthused: "Awards night. World champions! Congratulations @redbullracing @christianhorner @maxverstappen1 @schecoperez."

Christian collected the constructors' championship trophy, ending Mercedes' run of eight consecutive wins.

Praising her husband's tenacity and hard work, Geri enthused: "So proud of you. 9 years you did it #inspiring #nevergiveup @redbullracing."

Geri attended the FIA Prize Giving at Bologna Fiere in Italy

The singer styled her auburn hair in soft waves and opted for a smoky eye and delicate drop earrings to complete her look, accessorising with a soft leather clutch in cream.

Geri's glamorous look was a hit with her fans. One enthused: "So beautiful" while another said: "You look stunning Geri," and her bandmate Emma Bunton commented: "Gorgeous girl".

The Spice Girls star praised her husband Christian Horner's hard work

The mother-of-two recently wowed fans with her showstopping eveningwear for her 50th birthday party, which saw the Spice Girls – including Victoria Beckham – reunite alongside a host of A-list guests.

Geri stole the show in a jaw-dropping white sequined dress by Jenny Packham, which came complete with a cape.

The ethereal gown wouldn’' have looked out of place at a winter wedding and suited her to perfection.

