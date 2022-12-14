Gwen Stefani sizzles in figure-hugging jumpsuit with a festive twist Blake Shelton's wife pulled out all the stops for The Voice final

Gwen Stefani brought some serious glamour to The Voice finale on Tuesday – and she added a festive touch to mark the holiday season.

The Voice coach looked gorgeous in a red sequin jumpsuit that hugged her slim physique thanks to its bodycon fit. The halterneck design featured a turtleneck and exposed Gwen's shoulders to flash just a hint of her skin.

Gwen teamed her look with a matching pair of knee-high stiletto boots and added an oversized, matching bomber jacket which she wore off her shoulders.

Looking like the ultimate bombshell, the No Doubt singer wore her platinum blonde locks in Hollywood waves and added her signature red lipstick and fluttery eyelashes.

Her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one responding to photos Gwen shared on Instagram: "You rocked this like it was made for you. No one else should dare wear this."

Gwen's fans were obsessed with her festive jumpsuit

A second said: "I don't care what you do… just keep doing it! You are our modern-day pinup doll!!" A third added: "You were absolutely gorgeous!!! You always look stunning. Love love love your outfit."

This season of The Voice marked Gwen's last with her husband, Blake Shelton. She will not be returning for season 23, which also marks Blake's last as a coach following his decision to leave the show.

Gwen has been happily married to Blake since 2021 after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2014. He recently opened up about their life as a married couple and admitted it's not as "exciting" as people might think.

Gwen and Blake were both coaches on The Voice season 22

"If people knew how not exciting [our life] truly is, it's that tame," he divulged to People. "I've said this to [Gwen] before, the timing of when we have gotten together at this point in our life, our batteries don't charge up as much as they used to."

Blake explained: "We've done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives, now we're just like, 'Hey, I'm good with at 6 p.m. to go put my sweatpants on and watch Ozark eight times tonight if you want too'. That's literally our life now and we love it."

