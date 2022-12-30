Strictly's Kym Marsh delights in deep-V mini dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kym Marsh may not have made it to the Strictly Come Dancing final, but she definitely seems to have injected some sparkle and glamour into her wardrobe following her time on the BBC ballroom show.

The former Coronation Street star, 46, took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from her epic Strictly-themed house party, which she hosted at the brand new Cheshire home shares with her husband Major Scott Ratcliff. Kym's living room was transformed into a dancefloor complete with glitterballs and balloon arches – but it was her dazzling dress that really caught our eye.

Kym posed in a daring black mini dress adorned with glittering sequins, looking seriously amazing for the special occasion.

She accessorised with a simple pendant necklace and finished off her uber glamorous attire with a pair of strappy silver stilettos.

Giving a shout-out to the suppliers that pulled the party together for her, Kym wrote: "Had ourselves a little strictly party and it was EPIC!! We had glitter balls and balloons galore, light up letters, glitter ball cakes and even team Kym lollipops!

Strictly's Kym Marsh looked amazing in a black sequin mini dress

"Thank you @go_pr_and_events for arranging this for me!! And a huge thank you to @sequins_and_silk @secretgardenballoons @lollypoppin_uk @jonscakes @auvodka @suburbangreenuk @illumilights1 truly overwhelmed #gifted #party #ad.

"Also a huge thank you to @mikeyhoz for arranging all of the other final touches to the party and for arranging @extrafleureventstyling balloon wall for me. What a great future son in law I have! X"

The former Coronation Street star's living room was totally transformed

Keen to copy Kym's look for any upcoming parties? We've tracked down her exact dress on the French Connection website, and it's still available.

Another key trend this winter is the blazer dress, so how about this similar sparkly number from ASOS instead?

Samantha Sequins V-Neck Mini Dress, £104 was £130, French Connection

Forever New Embellished Blazer Mini Dress, £100, ASOS

Kym recently opened up the doors of her five-bedroom home to HELLO!, which she moved into just after becoming the tenth celebrity eliminated from Strictly with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

"I'm happy to be back home because I had a lot on my plate. I was getting busier and busier and, if I'd been able to clear my schedule, I probably would have relaxed into it a bit more,” she admitted.

