Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague's best maternity fashion looks - from Primark to H&M

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Molly-Mae Hague is coming up to the end of her pregnancy and we are so excited for the former Love Island star.

READ: Molly-Mae Hague's baby shower outfit has a surprising link to Princess Kate - yes, really

The 23-year-old was almost six months pregnant when she announced the news, and fans were delighted to see all her pregnancy updates.

WATCH: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announce their surprise pregnancy

Loading the player...

Pregnancy wardrobes can be hard to navigate - one often doesn't want to purchase too much as the bump gets bigger every day, and people tend to not want to spend huge amounts on items they won't be wearing forever.

MORE: Molly-Mae just revealed her go-to pregnancy skincare product and it's finally back in stock

Blonde beauty Molly-Mae has stuck to autumnal tones, and has spent a lot of her pregnancy in leggings and baggy tops, as well as bump-skimming jumper dresses. We round up her best maternity looks - which one is your favourite?

Last week, Molly-Mae showed off a NYE selfie, where she was wearing a black, full-length dress from Kim Kardashian's brand Skims and a cropped jacket from Zara, topped off with a Chanel bag.

SKIMS Soft Lounge long-sleeve stretch-jersey nightdress, £90, Selfridges

Just after Christmas whilst running errands, the PrettyLittleThing creative director wore a pair of black leggings and a cropped jacket once again in grey, this time from PLT.

Christmas Day itself, Molly-Mae posed in front of her Christmas Tree, wearing yet another Skims dress in a chestnut brown colour that went really well with her decor!

At the start of December whilst out and about, Molly-Mae donned leggings once again, but added a cosy olive green coat from H&M.

She was also seen sporting the Tasman Uggs and Primark cosy socks!

Previously speaking about her changing pregnancy shape, the YouTube star explained: "'I am really, really struggling with my body at the minute. I knew that was going to be the thing that I struggled with the most out of this whole entire journey."

MORE: Molly-Mae Hague sends fans into overdrive with her platform Uggs

'It's a physical thing that's happening, that I mentally struggle with. Watching my body change, which it has so much already, which is absolutely fine and it's amazing, and it's meant to be changing, but it's just ... I knew it was going to be hard for me."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.