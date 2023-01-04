Pregnant Chrissy Teigen epitomises glamour in bikini photos - but fans have questions The former Victoria's Secret model is heavily pregnant with her third child, leaving fans wondering how long she'll be on vacation

Chrissy Teigen has shared a gorgeous new bikini snap from her family vacation. The star's fans were surprised to see that the heavily pregnant mother of two is still patiently waiting to give birth, and now they're asking questions…

So far, the 37-year-old model turned cuisine entrepreneur has two children, Luna, six, and Miles, four, with her Grammy Award-winning husband John Legend. The family spent Christmas in an undisclosed sunny destination and they brought in the New Year on the beach.

Chrissy looked carefree and glowing in a series of photographs that she shared with her 40 million fans on Instagram and she still managed to look stylish and comfortable whether she was dining in a plunging black bikini top and shades or lounging in a pretty cover-up.

Chrissy looks so healthy she is glowing

Chrissy joked as recently as last week that she has urged her unborn child to "Please drop!" and her latest photos have prompted gasps of: "Wow she's still pregnant" and "Longest pregnancy ever!" from fans. Other fans keenly check for updates: "Everyone checking and, yep, she’s still pregnant'" quipped a third fan.

Others began to ask how much longer the family will be abroad. "Are you allowed to travel so advanced in your pregnancy?" queried one fan.

An onlooker in the comments addressed fellow fans' worries about whether or not Chrissy will be able to travel at this late stage in her pregnancy and helpfully pointed out: "She travels private. They don’t monitor that. Airlines don’t allow it because they don’t want the added responsibility. There’s nothing wrong with traveling."

Chrissy looks stylish no matter what!

According to the NHS, most commercial airlines accept pregnant passengers up to 36 weeks or up to 32 weeks if a multiple pregnancy unless you have a note from your doctor saying you're fit to travel.

Comments quickly turned back to how fabulous Chrissy is looking and she is even setting maternal fashion goals. "Aww so cute! Where did you get that swim cover?!" asked one fan, while many more fans praised the former Victoria's Secret stars beauty, calling her "absolutely beautiful" in what dozens more deemed were "awesome pictures."

