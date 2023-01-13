Kim Kardashian reveals happiness 'tattoo' hours after Kanye West's 'wedding'

Kim Kardashian shared a very different look with her fans on Friday – just hours after news of her ex-husband Kanye West's 'wedding' to Bianca Censori was revealed.

The Skims founder took to her Instagram Stories where she posed inside her designer-clad walk-in wardrobe in her $60 million LA mansion. But it was Kim's heavily tattooed face, neck, and chest that stole the show.

Kim appeared to be playing around with a filter that covered her in tattoos, and even though her ink was fake, she looked amazing rocking her temporary body art.

The tattoos included the word 'happiness' written across one of her fingers, diamonds, cherries, bees, lips, and hearts, including a broken heart placed underneath her eye. She simply captioned the photo: "Currently."

Kim's new look comes after Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, secretly married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca, according to TMZ.

Ye had a long-standing relationship with the German shoe company, which cut ties with him following a series of anti-semitic statements they condemned as "hateful and dangerous" at the end of 2022.

Kim rocked some fake tattoos

On Monday, Kanye was spotted arriving at the Waldorf Astoria alongside his new 'wife' wearing a chunky silver band on his left hand. TMZ reports there has been no marriage certificate filed, so the ceremony may not yet be legal. HELLO! has contacted Kanye's representatives for comment.

Bianca previously sported similar long brunette hair and curves to his ex-wife Kim, with whom he shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. However, she has recently undergone a dramatic transformation, cutting her hair into a chic pixie cut and dying it platinum blonde.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014

Kanye and The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced their split shortly before celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in 2021, despite efforts to salvage their relationship.

After almost two years, their divorce was finalized in November 2022, when it was agreed they would share joint custody of their four children.

